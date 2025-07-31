Next Article
Hot air balloon rides to soon launch in Delhi
Delhi is about to get a whole lot more fun—hot air balloon rides are coming soon!
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has picked four locations for takeoff: Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, Asita, and Baansera.
An agency will run the show under Lt Governor VK Saxena's watch, aiming to boost eco-tourism and give locals a new way to see their city.
Ticket prices will be set by agency
Each site gets 3,600 square meters for the balloons, with flights planned for four hours daily.
The agency will set ticket prices but has been told by DDA to keep things affordable. All ticket sales go straight to the DDA for transparency.
Plus, you might spot some ads on the balloons—just another way Delhi is mixing tourism with sustainability.