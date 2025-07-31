Next Article
Mettur Dam reduces water release amid declining inflow
Mettur Dam has lowered its water release into the Cauvery River from 50,000 to 40,000 cusecs after a drop in incoming water this week.
Even with this cutback, the dam is holding steady at full capacity.
Water is being released through multiple outlets to keep things balanced.
Bhavanisagar Dam also stable
Managing these water levels is crucial for both safety and farming in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta—especially with the kharif crop season right around the corner.
Bhavanisagar Dam is also running a bit below full level but remains stable.
These careful adjustments help make sure there's enough water for everyone without risking floods or shortages later on.