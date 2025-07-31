Next Article
Odisha floods: Inhumanity to humanity, but also humanity to humanity
When floods hit Odisha's Chakibanka village and roads disappeared under water, Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty didn't let that stop him.
He and his team carried a pregnant woman, Sanghamitra Raut, through waist-deep water on a cart so she could reach medical care just in time.
Ambulances couldn't get in because the Brahmani river had overflowed, but Dr. Mohanty's quick thinking made all the difference.
Healthcare teams are going above and beyond
Dr. Mohanty's effort highlights how healthcare teams are going above and beyond as heavy rains leave villages cut off and hundreds stranded across Odisha.
Despite damaged infrastructure and tough conditions, they're making sure people still get the help they need—even if it means wading through floodwaters themselves.