Odisha floods: Inhumanity to humanity, but also humanity to humanity India Jul 31, 2025

When floods hit Odisha's Chakibanka village and roads disappeared under water, Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty didn't let that stop him.

He and his team carried a pregnant woman, Sanghamitra Raut, through waist-deep water on a cart so she could reach medical care just in time.

Ambulances couldn't get in because the Brahmani river had overflowed, but Dr. Mohanty's quick thinking made all the difference.