DMSC organizes Sonagachi's 14th Durga Puja amid mixed reactions
Kolkata's Sonagachi, the country's largest red-light district, just kicked off its 14th Durga Puja.
Organized by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (DMSC), the festival gives sex workers a space to celebrate and be seen, even as they face pushback from some locals.
This year, more local leaders and activists are joining in, showing growing support.
Bishakha Laskar stresses inclusion and tradition
DMSC Secretary Bishakha Laskar says these celebrations matter because sex workers are often left out of mainstream pujas.
There's also a tradition where clay from their courtyards is used to make Durga idols, a reminder of their cultural role.
Leaders like MLA Kunal Ghosh are backing their right to celebrate openly and be part of society.
Despite challenges, the event is slowly helping break down stigma and build acceptance.