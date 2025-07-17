Next Article
DNA tests for kids found begging with adults in Punjab
Punjab is stepping up against child trafficking by ordering DNA tests for kids found begging with adults.
The goal? To check if the adults are actually family, and protect children who might be exploited.
While this is sorted out, these kids will stay safe with child welfare committees.
Will toughen laws against child trafficking
The tests are part of the Jeewanjyot-2 project, with officials across Punjab told to make sure it happens.
The government also plans to toughen laws so anyone forcing kids to beg faces stricter punishment.
Minister Baljit Kaur says these steps show Punjab's commitment to a "beggar-free" environment and keeping kids safe from exploitation.