Chandigarh ranked 2nd cleanest city in India: Swachh Survekshan 2024-25
Big news for Chandigarh—it's officially the second cleanest city in India among those with 3-10 lakh people, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards announced this week.
Noida grabbed the top spot, while Mysore came in third.
The award was handed over by President Droupadi Murmu to Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at a ceremony in New Delhi.
Indore remains India's cleanest city
Indore continues its streak as India's overall cleanest city (over 10 lakh population), followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh's mayor credited locals and their teamwork under Swachh Bharat Mission for this achievement, calling it proof of the city's high standards in cleanliness.
Over 4,500 cities were judged on sanitation, waste management
Over 4,500 cities were judged on sanitation, waste management, and how involved residents are.
With more than 3,000 assessors checking every corner of these cities for over a month (theme: "Reduce, reuse, recycle"),
Chandigarh's consistent top ranking shows real progress in public health and eco-friendly living—a win that other cities can look up to.