Chandigarh ranked 2nd cleanest city in India: Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 India Jul 17, 2025

Big news for Chandigarh—it's officially the second cleanest city in India among those with 3-10 lakh people, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards announced this week.

Noida grabbed the top spot, while Mysore came in third.

The award was handed over by President Droupadi Murmu to Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at a ceremony in New Delhi.