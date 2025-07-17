Myanmar crisis: Refugee influx strains resources in Mizoram

Since the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, Mizoram has welcomed more than 40,000 refugees from neighboring countries. The sudden arrival has put a heavy strain on local resources, but communities are still stepping up to help—motivated by shared roots and the Mizo spirit of Tlawmngaihna (helping others even when it's tough).

'Daily life is getting harder' Small border villages like Zokhawthar—home to just 5,000 people—are now hosting over 8,000 refugees.

Many families have taken in more than 20 people each.

Even with food running low and limited government aid, locals haven't turned anyone away.

Village leaders say relief is falling short and daily life is getting harder.

Environmental stress, tensions rising The influx has led to water shortages and environmental stress in places like Farkawn.

Some local leaders are concerned about unauthorized businesses run by refugees and illegal farming popping up nearby.

With a porous border and little law enforcement on the Myanmar side, tensions are rising for both Mizoram and India.