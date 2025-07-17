Next Article
India's 1st astronaut to visit ISS returns, inspires future space explorers
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station.
After 18 days in space, he landed safely near San Diego on July 15—marking a proud moment for India and building on Rakesh Sharma's legacy.
Shukla is now in Houston for a short quarantine and health checks before sharing his mission experience with ISRO, NASA, and Axiom.
Back home, his family is planning celebrations in Lucknow, and his old school is honoring him for inspiring future astronauts.
With India's Gaganyaan mission set for 2027, Shukla's journey has sparked fresh excitement about space among young Indians.