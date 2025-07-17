Snakes on shoulders, devotees in trance: Nag Panchami fair in Bihar
At Singhia Ghat in Samastipur, hundreds gathered for the Nag Panchami fair—an annual tradition where people honor snake deities for protection and prosperity.
The day began with prayers at Maa Bhagwati temple, followed by a colorful procession to the riverbank, with devotees carrying live snakes as a show of faith.
Hundreds of devotees carry live snakes
From kids to elders, participants draped snakes over their shoulders and chanted prayers to Mata Vishhari, the local snake goddess.
Some even pulled off daring acts like holding snakes in their mouths. After rituals and a ceremonial bath, the snakes were safely released into nearby forests.
Women also took part by praying for fertility and family health in sacred groves.
Zero snakebite cases this year
The fair draws crowds from across Bihar's Mithila region—places like Khagaria, Saharsa, Begusarai, and Muzaffarpur.
Despite all the close encounters with snakes, officials reported zero snakebite cases this year thanks to careful handling.
This unique celebration keeps local traditions alive while showing respect for both faith and safety.