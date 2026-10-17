Doctor suspended after liquor party video in hospital postmortem room
A doctor at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him allegedly in a liquor party inside the hospital's postmortem room.
The incident happened on Thursday night while someone was waiting for a death certificate, and the viral clip showed a table littered with food and a bottle.
Dr Vaibhav Mhaske suspended, inquiry ordered
After the video spread online, hospital officials quickly issued notices to those involved.
Dr. Vaibhav Mhaske was suspended for breaking medical ethics and government rules, with a departmental inquiry now ordered.
While he is restricted from working elsewhere during his suspension, the incident has sparked fresh worries about supervision and discipline at the hospital, especially since families rely on these services during tough moments.