Dombivli: Stray dogs attack girl on way to school India Feb 09, 2026

A seven-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while walking to school in Dombivli's Khoni Palava area on Monday morning.

A quick-thinking security guard heard her screams and rushed over, scaring the dogs away with a stick.

The girl escaped serious injury but is shaken up, and the incident has left locals upset and demanding action.