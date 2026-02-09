Dombivli: Stray dogs attack girl on way to school
A seven-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while walking to school in Dombivli's Khoni Palava area on Monday morning.
A quick-thinking security guard heard her screams and rushed over, scaring the dogs away with a stick.
The girl escaped serious injury but is shaken up, and the incident has left locals upset and demanding action.
Dog bites in Mumbai
CCTV footage shows just how scary it was—the dogs surrounded the girl until the guard stepped in.
While she's physically okay, residents are worried about safety, especially for kids.
Mumbai alone saw over 1.28 lakh dog bite cases in 2024.
Dog bites in Maharashtra
Maharashtra has reported more than 30 lakh dog bite cases over a six-year period, even though cities have tried sterilization and vaccination drives.
Most bites come from strays—and most attacks aren't provoked—so people are calling for better solutions to keep everyone safe.