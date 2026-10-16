'Don't hold Tiranga march': Cops tell Dipke at his residence
What's the story
Delhi Police visited the residence of Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, to tell him not to carry out his proposed "Tiranga Yatra." The event is scheduled for 5:00PM at Central Park in Connaught Place. In a livestream on CJP's official Instagram page, Dipke is seen questioning police officers about the accusations against him. "Kya aarop laga diya hai aapne mere upar (What kind of accusation have you leveled against me?) Dipke was seen asking.
Accusations challenged
Dipke confronts cops with notice
Dipke, dressed in a white T-shirt with a Gandhi print, confronted the cops with a notice served to him.
He read aloud from it, questioning the validity of the claims that he was instigating the general public.
"What kind of a joke is this....What is this 'notice?'...You're just writing down whatever you feel like," he said.
"Phansi pe chadha do na. Kya mazak hai ye," he continued, challenging the cop to show even one video where he instigated violence.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
DELHI:POLICE SERVE NOTICE TO CJP FOUNDER ABHIJEET DIPKE— Smriti Sharmaa (@SmritiSharma_) October 16, 2026
Delhi Police arrive at the Rani Jhansi Road residence whereCJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is currently staying and serve him a notice prohibiting him from holding a rally.#Delhi #BreakingNews #Police #abhijeetdipke #cjp_पार्टी pic.twitter.com/p4REO33SER
DP
No permission for Tiranga march
According to ANI sources, the notice states that Section 163 is in effect in Connaught Place and there is no permission from NDMC for the Tiranga Yatra.
If Dipke decides to go to CP for the march, it would be a violation of Section 163 and attract legal action, Delhi Police sources said.
Protest preparations
'Willing to go to jail...'
Dipke had earlier claimed that Delhi Police and Intelligence Bureau officials had cordoned off the house he was staying at.
"Whenever I go out, vehicles without number plates follow me... So, Delhi Police may pick me up tonight or tomorrow morning..." he said.
Despite this, Dipke remains determined to hold the "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park in Connaught Place.
He said he is willing to go to jail for waving the national flag.
Security measures
Delhi Police on high alert
The New Delhi Municipal Council has closed Central Park for "administrative reasons" on Friday and Saturday.
Around 6,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure security.
Additionally, 30-35 extra cameras with audio-video recording capabilities have been installed to enhance surveillance.
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have also been imposed in Connaught Place and nearby areas.