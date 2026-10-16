'Don't hold Tiranga march': Cops tell Dipke at his residence

Dipke, dressed in a white T-shirt with a Gandhi print, confronted the cops with a notice served to him.

He read aloud from it, questioning the validity of the claims that he was instigating the general public.

"What kind of a joke is this....What is this 'notice?'...You're just writing down whatever you feel like," he said.

"Phansi pe chadha do na. Kya mazak hai ye," he continued, challenging the cop to show even one video where he instigated violence.