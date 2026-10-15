Don't know who's reel-maker, who's journalist: Centre on assault reports
What's the story
The government on Thursday questioned how journalists and content creators could be differentiated in "this era of technology" when "anybody with a mobile can be a journalist." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made these remarks during a Supreme Court hearing on allegations of assault and sexual harassment against women journalists by Delhi Police personnel. The case was brought to court by senior advocate Indira Jaising, who sought protection for these journalists covering protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Committee proposal
Supreme Court mulls over committee formation for probe
During the hearing, Senior Advocate Jaising suggested forming a committee comprising a retired woman judge and a retired IPS officer to investigate allegations of sexual violence against women journalists.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) said the court was prima facie inclined to form a committee comprising women judges and social workers.
He asked Jaising to submit names of women willing to come forward with their allegations by the end of the day.
Sealed reports
Jaising proposes to submit sealed reports
The controversy started on October 3 when the woman journalist alleged Delhi Police's ACP Vivek Bhagat inappropriately touched and pushed her while she was recording a Left activist's detention. Bhagat denied the allegations.
Jaising alleged that no FIR had been registered on her complaint.
The CJI then said they would also like to lay down guidelines for the protection of journalists.
"We are prima facie agreeing that your committee will have to be of women judges, social workers."
SG
'Any person having mobile is a journalist'
Solicitor General Mehta opposed any blanket direction concerning the treatment of women journalists, saying that while "we will not minimize allegations," in the present era of technology, "any person having mobile is a journalist."
"Several people saying we are freelance journalists. They record and upload. Reel making going on. No lady should be inaptly dealt with. But blanket direction", he said.
Court directive
Interim protection granted to the woman journalist
The Supreme Court has granted interim protection to the woman journalist in a case filed against her by ACP Bhagat under the SC/ST Act.
She was accused of subjecting Bhagat to "public humiliation and casteist slurs" along with her colleagues while he was discharging his duties during the protest.
The FIR invoked Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant), 356(2) (defamation) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.