Drones over UP villages spark fear, night patrols among locals
People in several Uttar Pradesh villages are feeling anxious after spotting drones overhead, with some even forming night patrols and arming themselves out of fear.
Viral videos showing blinking lights have only fueled the worry.
In Kumhera, local officials are asking everyone to report any drone sightings directly to the police.
2 people arrested for spreading false rumors
So far, police haven't found any evidence tying these drones to crime.
Two people were arrested for spreading false rumors about drone activity in Kairana.
Authorities are reminding everyone to double-check news before sharing it and not let rumors cause unnecessary panic—responsible info-sharing is key right now.