Singh to take charge as Delhi's new Police Commissioner tomorrow
Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh is stepping in as Delhi's new Police Commissioner from August 1, taking over just as the city gears up for Independence Day.
Currently heading the Home Guards, Singh comes in at a time when security is tight and challenges like drone threats, cyber attacks, and gang activity are on everyone's radar.
Singh's experience in urban policing is crucial for Delhi
Singh brings solid experience in urban policing—something Delhi needs right now.
His leadership is expected to help tackle the city's security worries head-on.
Outgoing commissioner Sanjay Arora focused on community outreach and tech upgrades during his tenure; where he'll go next isn't clear yet, but reports hint at a big central role for him soon.