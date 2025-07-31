Next Article
Mild tremor in Gujarat's Kutch, no damage or injuries reported
On Thursday morning, a mild 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook Kutch district in Gujarat around 9:52am with the epicenter just south of Bela.
Thankfully, local officials say no one was hurt and there's no damage—just a reminder that the ground here can still surprise people.
Kutch sits in India's highest earthquake risk zone
Kutch sits in India's highest earthquake risk zone and has a long history with quakes, including the massive 2001 disaster that claimed thousands of lives.
Even smaller tremors like this one highlight how important it is for locals to stay prepared and aware in such a seismically active region.