ECI announces special voter roll revision in 13 states
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 13 states and three Union Territories, where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been completed, plus Assam, where it had decided not to conduct the SIR. In a letter to chief electoral officers of the above states and UTS, the ECI said January 1, 2027, would be the qualifying date.
Timeline
Draft electoral rolls to be published on November 12
The SSR aims to add eligible voters, especially young people and first-time electors, correct errors in existing entries and ensure the electoral rolls are accurate.
The process will commence in November, with draft electoral rolls being published on November 12.
Voters will have until December 11 to file claims and objections against these draft rolls.
The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.
Twitter Post
Read notification here
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed 17 States and Union Territories to conduct a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
The revision will… pic.twitter.com/uZEXmucOBp
Official communication
States and UTs where SSR will be conducted
The ECI has directed Chief Electoral Officers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal to carry out the SSR.
"Also, for the 3 States/UTs namely Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where SIR has not been started so far, schedule for roll revision will be announced in due course of time keeping in view their weather conditions," the ECI said.
Schedule announcement
Separate schedule for these states and UTs
The ECI also said that a separate schedule for SSR will be announced later for states and UTs where SIR is underway or has recently been completed.
These include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, and Telangana.