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Home / News / India News / ECI announces special voter roll revision in 13 states
ECI announces special voter roll revision in 13 states
The process will commence in November

ECI announces special voter roll revision in 13 states

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 15, 2026
08:11 pm
What's the story

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 13 states and three Union Territories, where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been completed, plus Assam, where it had decided not to conduct the SIR. In a letter to chief electoral officers of the above states and UTS, the ECI said January 1, 2027, would be the qualifying date.

Timeline

Draft electoral rolls to be published on November 12

The SSR aims to add eligible voters, especially young people and first-time electors, correct errors in existing entries and ensure the electoral rolls are accurate.

The process will commence in November, with draft electoral rolls being published on November 12.

Voters will have until December 11 to file claims and objections against these draft rolls.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.

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Official communication

States and UTs where SSR will be conducted

The ECI has directed Chief Electoral Officers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal to carry out the SSR.

"Also, for the 3 States/UTs namely Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where SIR has not been started so far, schedule for roll revision will be announced in due course of time keeping in view their weather conditions," the ECI said.

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Schedule announcement

Separate schedule for these states and UTs

The ECI also said that a separate schedule for SSR will be announced later for states and UTs where SIR is underway or has recently been completed.

These include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, and Telangana.

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