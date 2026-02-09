Embrace technology, use AI wisely: PM Modi to students

Modi reminded everyone that marks aren't everything—your character, values, and hard work matter more. He pushed for a balanced approach to studies, mixing academics with life skills like discipline and communication.

He described real leadership as understanding and inspiring others—not just winning elections.

For career choices, he suggested looking at how successful people started out (not just where they ended up) and sticking with your goals instead of switching paths every month.

This year's event broke records with over 4.5 crore participants across five cities, focusing on making exams less stressful and celebrating learning together.