Blue drum murder: Accused lovers cried uncontrollably after death sentenced
What's the story
Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla were sentenced to death on Wednesday for the murder of Rastogi's merchant navy officer husband, Saurabh Rajput, in Meerut last year. After the verdict was pronounced, the couple broke down and "cried uncontrollably," sources told NDTV. They have since stopped eating, according to jail sources. The convicts are now housed in separate cells with increased security and surveillance measures by the jail administration.
Outfits
Their outfits will also change
Rastogi and Shukla also inquired about the next steps after the verdict was announced. Officials told them that they could file an appeal with the High Court.
With the death sentence, their outfits in jail will also change.
According to sources, Shukla will now wear a white kurta-pyjama and Rastogi a cream saree or suit.
Trial proceedings
Death sentence after 126 hearings
District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the death sentence after a lengthy trial that included 126 hearings and testimonies from 22 witnesses.
The court found Rastogi and Shukla guilty of conspiring to kill Rajput, dismembering his body, and hiding it in a blue drum with concrete and sand.
During sentencing, the court cited references from the Bhagavad Gita, emphasizing "dharma also means punishing those who commit wrongs."
Sentencing arguments
Prosecution sought death penalty citing brutality of crime
The prosecution had sought the death penalty, citing the brutality of the crime and attempts to conceal Rajput's body.
According to the police case, Muskan sedated Rajput on March 3, 2025, at their home. Sahil then arrived and together they stabbed Rajput to death. They dismembered his body in the bathroom and stuffed it into a large blue plastic drum.
On the other hand, advocate Rekha Jain pleaded for leniency on behalf of Rastogi, citing her daughters' future and upbringing.