Escalator at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station halts, several injured India May 06, 2026

An escalator at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station suddenly stopped on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, leaving several people with minor injuries.

The incident happened on the busy foot over bridge between platforms 4 and 5, but railway staff acted fast to help everyone and took them to the hospital as a precaution.