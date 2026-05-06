Escalator at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station halts, several injured
India
An escalator at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station suddenly stopped on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, leaving several people with minor injuries.
The incident happened on the busy foot over bridge between platforms 4 and 5, but railway staff acted fast to help everyone and took them to the hospital as a precaution.
Investigators: emergency stop pressed, no tampering
Investigators say someone hit the emergency stop button, causing the escalator to jerk and stop abruptly.
One person fell and two others had scrapes, but nothing serious.
No signs of tampering were found, and regular maintenance was confirmed.