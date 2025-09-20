Ex-IAS officer's family accused of kidnapping, extortion in minor accident
Navi Mumbai police are looking into claims that 22-year-old truck cleaner Pralhad Kumar was kidnapped by Dilip Khedkar, the father of ex-IAS officer Puja Khedkar, after a minor accident on September 13.
Kumar says he was taken to the Khedkars' Pune house, locked in a watchman's room, and threatened with harm unless the truck owner paid up for car repairs.
Police rescued Kumar after his employer reported him missing.
During the operation, officers noticed the CCTV recorder was gone and found out Manorama Khedkar had handed over keys to someone else.
Now, Dilip Khedkar and his driver Praful Salunkhe are facing charges for kidnapping, extortion, and destroying evidence.
Salunkhe is in custody while police continue searching for the Khedkars.