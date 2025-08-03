Next Article
Explainer: Why all accused in Malegaon blast case were acquitted
The 2008 Malegaon blast case, which left six dead and nearly 100 injured, ended with all seven accused being acquitted by the court on a Thursday.
The big reason? Thirteen key witness statements—meant to connect the accused to conspiracy meetings—went missing, leaving the court with little solid evidence.
Prosecution struggled to build a case
Without those original statements, the prosecution struggled. The court refused to accept photocopies over authenticity concerns, and attempts to find or replace the missing documents failed.
Witnesses changed their stories or turned hostile, and claims from both sides couldn't be backed up.
In the end, as the judge put it, the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.