Woman kills partner over conversation with his ailing wife
A heated argument turned deadly in Gurgaon when 27-year-old Yashmeet Kaur allegedly stabbed her live-in partner, Harish Sharma, 40, after finding him talking to his ailing wife.
The two had been living together for about 18 months while Sharma's wife battled illness.
After the attack in their DLF Phase-3 flat on August 2, Sharma was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.
Accused planned murder with accomplice
Police quickly arrested Kaur at the scene and recovered a knife and blood-stained T-shirt.
Sharma's nephew has accused her of plotting the murder with a man named Vijay (aka Sethi), who was reportedly present during the incident.
Investigators are now looking into Vijay's role, and both accused are expected to be presented in court soon.
This case follows another recent murder involving a live-in couple nearby, raising fresh concerns about relationship violence.