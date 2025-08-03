Mahanadi dispute: Odisha, Chhattisgarh inch closer to amicable solution
After years of clashing over the Mahanadi river, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are moving toward a peaceful solution.
The dispute kicked off in 2016 when Odisha said Chhattisgarh's new barrages were cutting off water flow downstream.
Things got so tense that a special tribunal was set up in 2018.
Now, both states are seriously considering forming a joint negotiation committee—an idea put forward by Odisha's Chief Minister.
Experts say dedicated river board needed for long-term management
The Mahanadi river is crucial for farming, industry, and daily life across both states—especially in Odisha, where the Hirakud dam depends on it.
Ongoing fights over water threaten not just local economies but also the region's ecological balance.
Experts say setting up a dedicated Mahanadi River Board could help manage things better long-term, but real progress will take open conversation and teamwork between states—not just court orders.
If this deal goes through, it could mean less tension and smarter water sharing for everyone involved.