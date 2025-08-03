Mahanadi dispute: Odisha, Chhattisgarh inch closer to amicable solution

Experts say dedicated river board needed for long-term management

The Mahanadi river is crucial for farming, industry, and daily life across both states—especially in Odisha, where the Hirakud dam depends on it.

Ongoing fights over water threaten not just local economies but also the region's ecological balance.

Experts say setting up a dedicated Mahanadi River Board could help manage things better long-term, but real progress will take open conversation and teamwork between states—not just court orders.

If this deal goes through, it could mean less tension and smarter water sharing for everyone involved.