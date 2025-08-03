Next Article
Nuns released on bail, political leaders welcome them
Two Kerala nuns, Sister Preethy Mary and Sister Vandana Francis, were released on bail after being arrested in Chhattisgarh for alleged forced conversion and human trafficking.
Their release quickly turned into a big political moment back home, with leaders from BJP, CPI(M), and Congress all showing up at Durg Central Prison to greet them.
BJP's Kerala chief welcomes nuns
BJP's Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party stands with Malayalis everywhere and thanked those who helped free the nuns.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress leaders accused BJP of double standards on minority issues, saying the party was using the incident to win over Kerala's Christian community.
The whole episode highlights just how closely religion and politics are linked in the state.