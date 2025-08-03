Next Article
Heavy rain in Delhi brings back waterlogging woes
Delhi got a break from the sticky heat on Sunday thanks to a big downpour, but it came with a price: major waterlogging in spots like Connaught Place, Vijay Chowk, and Minto Bridge.
Roads flooded fast, making daily life tricky for commuters and businesses.
AAP leaders slam Delhi government
The rain quickly turned political—AAP leaders called out the BJP-led Delhi government for not solving waterlogging issues that keep coming back, especially in busy areas.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta responded by visiting flood-prone zones and promised "permanent solutions," including better drainage and real-time monitoring to help prevent future messes.