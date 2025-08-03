Next Article
Woman, kids hospitalized after vegetable vendor sets house on fire
In Jalandhar's Ekta Nagar, a woman and her two children were hospitalized with burns after their house was allegedly set on fire by a local vegetable vendor.
Police say the attack happened after the woman, Sukhwinder Kaur, turned down his marriage proposal. Her condition is critical.
Vendor fled after attack
The incident followed a heated argument between Kaur and the vendor—family members say she slapped him during the fight.
He reportedly returned with petrol and set their home ablaze before fleeing.
Police are investigating and searching for the accused.