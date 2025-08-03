Next Article
Delhi government to fix 50,000 abandoned EWS flats
Delhi is finally fixing up 50,000 long-abandoned EWS flats to give slum residents proper homes.
After Chief Minister Rekha Gupta checked out neglected flats in Sultanpuri, the government decided these places will get essentials like water, electricity, toilets, and parks before families move in under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
₹732 crore from central government will be used
This move uses ₹732 crore from the central government—money that almost went unused—to turn empty buildings into real homes with basic comforts.
The plan also stops slum demolitions without first offering people a place to go.
It's all about helping thousands of Delhiites get safe, dignified housing close to where they already live—a big step toward making city life fairer for everyone.