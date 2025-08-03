Delhi government to fix 50,000 abandoned EWS flats

₹732 crore from central government will be used

This move uses ₹732 crore from the central government—money that almost went unused—to turn empty buildings into real homes with basic comforts.

The plan also stops slum demolitions without first offering people a place to go.

It's all about helping thousands of Delhiites get safe, dignified housing close to where they already live—a big step toward making city life fairer for everyone.