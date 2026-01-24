LOADING...
The IMD predicts another western disturbance will affect Rajasthan and northwest India between January 26 and 28

Rajasthan's Mount Abu shivers at -7°C, water bodies freeze

By Snehil Singh
Jan 24, 2026
What's the story

As Rajasthan and many parts of North India reel under a severe cold wave, Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, is facing unprecedented temperatures at -7°C. The freezing conditions have resulted in water bodies and ponds freezing completely overnight, creating ice sheets on the surfaces. Frost has also covered grasslands in rural areas like Salgaon and Chand Mari firing range. Notably, the hill station last witnessed snowfall in December 2022.

Visuals of frost sheet on surfaces in Mount Abu

Cold impact

Residents and tourists brave extreme cold in Mount Abu

Further, biting winds throughout the day have made conditions even more uncomfortable. Residents have been seen huddling around bonfires for warmth even after 9:00am, with weak sunlight failing to provide much relief. Tourists visiting Mount Abu were taken aback by the severe chill, which is unusual post-Basant Panchmi. Many were seen wearing heavy winter clothing and sipping hot tea to cope with the cold temperatures.

Weather update

Western disturbance intensifies cold wave across Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed these intense cold conditions to a western disturbance causing heavy snowfall in the western Himalayan region. Night temperatures have dropped sharply across Rajasthan due to this weather phenomenon, with some areas nearing zero degrees Celsius. The local meteorological center predicts further drops in minimum and maximum temperatures over the next few days due to northern winds.

Weather forecast

Rajasthan's cold wave follows rainfall and snowfall

The cold wave comes after rainfall in parts of Rajasthan on Friday, with Jaisalmer recording the lowest temperature at 6.2°C. The IMD has also predicted that another western disturbance will affect Rajasthan and northwest India between January 26 and 28, bringing light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in isolated places. Despite these harsh winter conditions, weather activity is expected to reduce the rainfall deficit across northwest India.

