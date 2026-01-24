Rajasthan's Mount Abu shivers at -7°C, water bodies freeze

As Rajasthan and many parts of North India reel under a severe cold wave, Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, is facing unprecedented temperatures at -7°C. The freezing conditions have resulted in water bodies and ponds freezing completely overnight, creating ice sheets on the surfaces. Frost has also covered grasslands in rural areas like Salgaon and Chand Mari firing range. Notably, the hill station last witnessed snowfall in December 2022.

Cold impact Residents and tourists brave extreme cold in Mount Abu Further, biting winds throughout the day have made conditions even more uncomfortable. Residents have been seen huddling around bonfires for warmth even after 9:00am, with weak sunlight failing to provide much relief. Tourists visiting Mount Abu were taken aback by the severe chill, which is unusual post-Basant Panchmi. Many were seen wearing heavy winter clothing and sipping hot tea to cope with the cold temperatures.

Weather update Western disturbance intensifies cold wave across Rajasthan The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed these intense cold conditions to a western disturbance causing heavy snowfall in the western Himalayan region. Night temperatures have dropped sharply across Rajasthan due to this weather phenomenon, with some areas nearing zero degrees Celsius. The local meteorological center predicts further drops in minimum and maximum temperatures over the next few days due to northern winds.

