Fake IT officers rob doctor in Maharashtra
India
Four men pretending to be Income Tax officers pulled off a bold heist at Dr. Jagannath Mhetre's home in Kavathemahankal, Sangli district on Sunday night.
Armed with a fake search warrant, they searched the house and got away with ₹16 lakh in cash and gold jewelry worth around ₹2 crore.
Locals are shocked as police hunt for the culprits
At first, Dr. Mhetre believed the raid was real, but something felt off—so he called the local police right away.
Officers quickly arrived and confirmed it was all a sham.
The case has left locals stunned as police work to track down those behind this well-planned crime.