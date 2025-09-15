BMW driver arrested after Finance Ministry official killed in crash  

A senior Finance Ministry official, Navjot Singh, was killed and his wife injured after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW car in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday. The car was driven by Gaganpreet Kaur, who was accompanied by her husband, Parikshit Makkar. The couple resides in Gurugram and reportedly runs a business making horse leather saddles, seats, covers, and belts.

Incident details Eyewitness account of accident The accident occurred around 1:00pm near the Delhi Cantt metro station when Singh and his wife were returning home from a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Karnataka Bhawan. Eyewitnesses said that the BMW hit their motorcycle while trying to overtake them, causing it to overturn and crash into a bus. The impact left the BMW mangled, with its front part and bonnet completely crushed.

Hospital controversy Gaganpreet, Makkar took taxi to hospital After the accident, Gaganpreet and Makkar booked an app-based taxi to take Singh and his wife to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, almost 19km from the accident site. Sandeep informed the police that she urged Gaganpreet to take them to the nearest hospital, but she instructed the driver, Gulfam, to drive to NuLife hospital in GTB Nagar. "Time is critical. Maybe he would have survived if he had been taken to a nearby hospital," Singh's son Navnoor said.

Legal proceedings Case registered against woman driver After the crash, the Delhi Police seized both the motorcycle and the BMW involved in the accident and registered a case against Gaganpreet under several sections, including rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and destruction of evidence. Gaganpreet was arrested from a hospital on Monday. Singh was a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry and was due for a promotion next year.