Ex-Guernsey chief charged with possessing over 1,400 indecent images
Jonathan Le Tocq, who once led Guernsey's government, has been charged with possessing over 1,400 indecent images of children between June 2024 and July 2025.
The case includes 80 images in the most severe legal category.
He's also accused of possessing extreme pornography and using two social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) to send indecent messages.
Le Tocq didn't enter a plea at his September 15 court appearance and is now in custody until his next hearing on October 6.
After his July arrest, he stepped down from the Policy and Resources Committee but still serves as a States deputy—he was even re-elected this June.
A new committee member will be chosen on September 26, while Le Tocq's previous role as external relations minister has been filled by others since the charges came out.