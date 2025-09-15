Ex-Guernsey chief charged with possessing over 1,400 indecent images

Le Tocq didn't enter a plea

Le Tocq didn't enter a plea at his September 15 court appearance and is now in custody until his next hearing on October 6.

After his July arrest, he stepped down from the Policy and Resources Committee but still serves as a States deputy—he was even re-elected this June.

A new committee member will be chosen on September 26, while Le Tocq's previous role as external relations minister has been filled by others since the charges came out.