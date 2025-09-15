Father kills son for poor grades, lies about it

How police got to know about the crime

Police say Vijay assaulted and strangled Piyush. An autopsy confirmed death by strangulation.

Vijay's mother Shalan and cousin Santosh tried to cover up what happened by telling others that Piyush fainted suddenly.

Their story didn't add up, so officers stopped the funeral before it began.

Vijay is now in custody for murder; Shalan and Santosh were charged for giving false information but are out on bail while a trial is pending.