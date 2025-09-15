Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council denies giving green light for free movement

Tensions rise in Churachandpur

Things got more tense after an alleged arson attack late on Sunday night at the home of Calvin Aikhenthang, a leader from the Kuki National Organisation—though some residents think it might've just been a short circuit.

Another attempt to set fire to Ginza Vualzong's house, the spokesperson of the Kuki Zo Council and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders's Forum, was stopped by timely intervention by locals.

The council is urging everyone to respect territorial boundaries and keep peace, especially after recently agreeing with the Centre to work toward stability in Manipur.