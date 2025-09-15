Next Article
Man caught smuggling 67 exotic animals at Mumbai airport
A traveler from Bangkok was arrested at Mumbai International Airport on Sunday for attempting to sneak in 67 exotic animals hidden in his bags.
Customs officials found leopard tortoises, turtles, meerkats, hyrax, sugar gliders, and even endangered monitor lizards—all packed away in the luggage.
All animals were sent back to Bangkok
After the arrest, wildlife authorities quickly stepped in. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) ordered all the animals to be sent back to Bangkok under India's Wildlife Protection Act.
Experts from the NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare helped make sure the rescued animals were safe and stable before their journey home.