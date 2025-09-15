UP CM assures family after Disha's Bareilly home attacked
Disha Patani's family home in Bareilly was attacked on Friday when two unidentified people fired several shots before escaping.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally called Disha's father, Jagdish Patani, to check on the family and assure them that their safety is a priority.
Jagdish, who's a retired police officer, said authorities are taking quick action.
Patani family clarifies attack not linked to Khushboo controversy
Police have found foreign-made bullets at the scene, and gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility online.
Security around the Patani house has been tightened, with five special teams—including an STF—now working to catch those involved.
The family also clarified that this attack isn't linked to recent controversy over Disha's sister Khushboo's comments; they say her words were misunderstood.