UP CM assures family after Disha's Bareilly home attacked

Patani family clarifies attack not linked to Khushboo controversy

Police have found foreign-made bullets at the scene, and gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility online.

Security around the Patani house has been tightened, with five special teams—including an STF—now working to catch those involved.

The family also clarified that this attack isn't linked to recent controversy over Disha's sister Khushboo's comments; they say her words were misunderstood.