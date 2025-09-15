Reliance zoo Vantara's acquisition of animals as per regulations: SC 

The Supreme Court has accepted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the acquisition of animals by Vantara, a facility run by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The bench, headed by Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice PB Varale, said it found no foul play in the acquisition process. The SIT was constituted to investigate various allegations surrounding compliance with laws for acquiring animals, especially elephants.

Report controversy Court refrains from publishing SIT report The court observed that the acquisition of animals was within regulatory mechanisms. However, it decided against publishing the SIT report due to concerns over speculation and confidentiality issues. Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing Vantara, argued against making the report public, as it could lead to unnecessary narratives and compromise commercial confidentiality.

Allegation dismissal Justice Mithal suggests honorarium for committee members Justice Mithal further stated that no unwarranted allegations should be made now that an independent body has discovered no foul play. "We should not unnecessarily rake up all these matters and raise hue and cry for the sake of that. Allow certain good things to happen to the country. We should be happy about all these good things...If the acquisition of an elephant is in accordance with the law, what is the difficulty?" he asked.