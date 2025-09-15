Next Article
Nepal prison break: 79 inmates nabbed while crossing India border
India
As of September 15, 2025, 79 prisoners—including two Nigerians, a Brazilian, and a Bangladeshi—were caught by India's Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as they tried to cross in from Nepal.
This group included Anjila Khatoon, the first woman inmate nabbed in this recent border crackdown.
The arrests follow mass prison breaks in Nepal sparked by ongoing anti-government protests.
Authorities ramp up border checks
With unrest still simmering in Nepal, the SSB has amped up checks along the entire Indo-Nepal border: more patrols, extra staff, and strict ID verifications.
None of those arrested could show valid identification when stopped.
All have now been handed over to local police for further investigation as authorities brace for more escape attempts.