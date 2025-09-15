Next Article
Telangana hospitals to stop Aarogyasri services from midnight
India
Starting from midnight of September 16, private hospitals across Telangana are putting Aarogyasri scheme services on hold.
This comes after repeated delays in clearing overdue payments, despite several promises.
TANHA's president, Vaddiraju Rakesh, shared that even after 20 days of talks with state health officials, nothing changed.
Payment delays have been ongoing issue
Payment delays have been piling up all year—TANHA had even stopped services for 10 days earlier in 2025 but resumed after talks.
Another strike was threatened in August but did not take place.
The association says they regret the inconvenience and hope everyone understands their situation while they push for a quick fix to these financial issues.