Amnesty scheme to offer 70% discount on unpaid traffic challans India Sep 15, 2025

Delhi is planning to roll out an amnesty scheme that gives you 50-70% off on unpaid traffic challans for minor violations.

If you've got old fines piling up, you may have a 2-3 month window to clear them at a discount.

The goal? Clear the massive backlog and make things smoother for everyone—drivers and the courts alike.