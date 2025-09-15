Next Article
Amnesty scheme to offer 70% discount on unpaid traffic challans
India
Delhi is planning to roll out an amnesty scheme that gives you 50-70% off on unpaid traffic challans for minor violations.
If you've got old fines piling up, you may have a 2-3 month window to clear them at a discount.
The goal? Clear the massive backlog and make things smoother for everyone—drivers and the courts alike.
What are the eligible violations?
The offer covers non-serious violations such as expired pollution certificates or speeding, but skips serious ones like drunk driving.
Miss this chance and you might face stricter penalties later, including possible vehicle registration cancelation or restrictions on online services.
So if your e-challans are gathering dust, now's probably the time to pay up!