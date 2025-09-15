Next Article
Supreme Court pauses controversial sections of Waqf (Amendment) Act
India
The Supreme Court has temporarily put some sections of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on hold.
This law, passed earlier this year, stirred up debate because it says only people who've practiced Islam for at least five years can create a waqf—a type of charitable trust.
Petitions challenging this rule
Petitions challenging this rule landed in the Supreme Court soon after the law was passed in April.
The government argued against stopping the whole Act, but on September 15, the court decided to pause just these controversial sections while letting most of the law stand.
So for now, the legal back-and-forth continues.