Russian oil tanker reaches Gujarat port, Adani bans EU-UK-US sanctioned
A Russian oil tanker called The Spartan, blacklisted by the EU and UK last year for allegedly helping facilitate the export of Russian oil, has arrived just off Mundra port in Gujarat.
The port, run by Adani Group, recently banned ships sanctioned by the EU, UK, and US—but The Spartan was already on its way before the new rules kicked in.
Why this story matters
India keeps buying Russian oil even as Western countries try to tighten sanctions over the Ukraine war.
The US is pressuring allies to target India and China for these trades.
Meanwhile, Adani Group is also facing a US investigation into possible sanctions violations.
For young Indians watching global headlines, this story highlights how international politics can directly impact what arrives at our ports—and why it's not always as simple as drawing a line in the sand.