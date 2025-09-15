Next Article
Why Katra (Vaishno Devi) has an onion ban
If you're heading to Katra—the starting point for the famous Vaishno Devi pilgrimage—don't expect any onions in your food.
The town has a strict onion ban to honor Hindu sattvic traditions, which means no growing, selling, or eating onions here.
It's all about keeping the spiritual vibe strong.
How locals adapt to the no-onion rule
Locals take this tradition seriously, even when tourists ask for onions.
Instead, they serve up tasty dishes that stick to sattvic guidelines—showing how faith shapes daily life and what's on your plate.
Katra's menu proves you don't need onions for flavorful food while keeping its unique cultural identity alive.