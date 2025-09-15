'Ex-wife's birthday video' triggers fatal jealousy: Man kills woman India Sep 15, 2025

In Gwalior, 33-year-old Arvind Parihar shot and killed his estranged wife Nandini on a busy street near Roop Singh Stadium last Friday.

The attack happened after Arvind saw a Facebook video of Nandini at a friend's birthday party, which, according to officials, angered him due to alleged romantic ties.

Witnesses say he fired several shots at close range, then sat next to her body and threatened police until he was subdued with teargas and arrested.