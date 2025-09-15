'Ex-wife's birthday video' triggers fatal jealousy: Man kills woman
In Gwalior, 33-year-old Arvind Parihar shot and killed his estranged wife Nandini on a busy street near Roop Singh Stadium last Friday.
The attack happened after Arvind saw a Facebook video of Nandini at a friend's birthday party, which, according to officials, angered him due to alleged romantic ties.
Witnesses say he fired several shots at close range, then sat next to her body and threatened police until he was subdued with teargas and arrested.
Man was previously jailed for harassment
Nandini had previously filed multiple complaints against Arvind for harassment, abuse, and even an attempted vehicular attack.
He had been released from jail earlier in 2024 but was taken into custody again after the murder.
Police have registered a case, seized the weapon used, and are now reviewing how earlier complaints were handled while questioning eyewitnesses as part of their ongoing investigation.