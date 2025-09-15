Next Article
Delhi: Govt officer killed in accident involving BMW SUV
India
Navjot Singh, a 52-year-old deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, lost his life after an SUV hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on September 14, 2025.
His wife, who was riding with him, was seriously injured.
Police have now filed a culpable homicide case in connection with the accident.
Both business owners were hurt in crash
The couple involved are leather business owners from Gurugram. Both were also hurt in the crash and are currently hospitalized while police wait to record their statements.
The vehicles involved—a BMW SUV and the motorcycle—have been seized for forensic checks as part of an ongoing investigation into what led to this tragic accident.