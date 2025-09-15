Next Article
Crocodile pulls college student underwater in TN river, kills him
India
A 19-year-old college student, Muneeswaran, lost his life after a crocodile attacked him while he was at the Thenpannaiyaru river in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.
He'd gone there to graze cattle, wash up, and attempt to fish but was suddenly pulled underwater by the crocodile.
Locals rushed to help, but sadly couldn't save him.
Villagers deeply shaken by incident
This tragic event has left villagers in the area deeply shaken.
Many locals rely on the river for daily needs like fishing and grazing cattle, and now there's real fear about their safety near the water.
Muneeswaran's body has been sent for post-mortem as police look into the incident.