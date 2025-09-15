SC halts controversial changes in Waqf Act

Court's order on waqf properties

The court's order protects waqf properties from sudden government action and keeps their status safe until ownership disputes are settled by tribunals.

It also blocks rules that required five years' proof of practicing Islam to create a waqf and stops officials from changing property status without checks.

By capping non-Muslim seats on waqf boards and encouraging more Muslim leadership, the court is trying to keep things fair while bigger questions get sorted out in court.