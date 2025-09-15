SC halts controversial changes in Waqf Act
The Supreme Court has paused some controversial changes in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
This move comes after concerns that the new rules could enable greater government control over waqf properties and weaken Muslim community control.
The bench, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, has stayed these changes for now.
Court's order on waqf properties
The court's order protects waqf properties from sudden government action and keeps their status safe until ownership disputes are settled by tribunals.
It also blocks rules that required five years' proof of practicing Islam to create a waqf and stops officials from changing property status without checks.
By capping non-Muslim seats on waqf boards and encouraging more Muslim leadership, the court is trying to keep things fair while bigger questions get sorted out in court.