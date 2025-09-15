UP: 6 men impersonate X-ray technician for government jobs
Six men allegedly faked being an X-ray technician named Arpit Singh to bag government jobs in six Uttar Pradesh districts from 2016 for nearly nine years.
Using forged Aadhaar cards and appointment letters, they managed to earn salaries totaling nearly ₹4.5 crore over nine years.
The scam only came to light recently when the state's Manav Sampada portal flagged multiple employees with the same name and birthdate.
Health minister's statement
After a complaint from Dr Ranjana Khare, police registered an FIR on September 8 and are investigating charges of cheating and forgery—the suspects are currently missing.
Health minister Brajesh Pathak has stated that posts held by fake recruits will be declared vacant, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into officials who approved them.
The discovery of similar cases in other districts suggests this could be part of a bigger problem in UP's health hiring system.