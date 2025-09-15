UP: 6 men impersonate X-ray technician for government jobs

Health minister's statement

After a complaint from Dr Ranjana Khare, police registered an FIR on September 8 and are investigating charges of cheating and forgery—the suspects are currently missing.

Health minister Brajesh Pathak has stated that posts held by fake recruits will be declared vacant, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into officials who approved them.

The discovery of similar cases in other districts suggests this could be part of a bigger problem in UP's health hiring system.