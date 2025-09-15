Telangana: 2,000 private colleges on indefinite strike India Sep 15, 2025

Starting September 15, 2025, more than 2,000 private colleges in Telangana have gone on indefinite strike.

The move comes after years of the government not clearing over ₹10,000 crore in fee reimbursements meant for students from weaker backgrounds.

With most campuses closed and only some online classes running, the standoff is being led by FATHI (Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Educational Institutions).