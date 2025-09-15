Telangana: 2,000 private colleges on indefinite strike
Starting September 15, 2025, more than 2,000 private colleges in Telangana have gone on indefinite strike.
The move comes after years of the government not clearing over ₹10,000 crore in fee reimbursements meant for students from weaker backgrounds.
With most campuses closed and only some online classes running, the standoff is being led by FATHI (Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Educational Institutions).
Student protests planned if reimbursements aren't cleared
This shutdown means no regular classes or exams for lakhs of students—faculty haven't been paid and uncertainty is growing.
FATHI wants at least ₹1,800 crore released by September 21 to keep things running; otherwise, closures could drag on even longer.
If nothing changes soon, student protests are planned for September 23 and 24.