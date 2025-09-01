Next Article
Fake website charging people for free Jagannath Temple darshan
A fake website called India Thrill has been caught charging people for "darshan" at Puri's famous Jagannath Temple—something that's actually free for everyone.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) filed a complaint on August 31, 2025, saying the site was tricking devotees by selling bogus entry packages.
Puri Cyber Police have launched an investigation
Puri Cyber Police have launched an investigation under the latest laws, with Deputy SP Sanghamitra Nayak leading the charge to find those behind the scam.
The site offered fake darshan deals ranging from ₹50 to ₹500 and even posted false info about temple rituals.
Officials urge everyone to double-check before paying for any temple services online—SJTA reminds us that real darshan at Jagannath Temple is always free.