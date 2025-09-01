Fake website charging people for free Jagannath Temple darshan

Puri Cyber Police have launched an investigation

Puri Cyber Police have launched an investigation under the latest laws, with Deputy SP Sanghamitra Nayak leading the charge to find those behind the scam.

The site offered fake darshan deals ranging from ₹50 to ₹500 and even posted false info about temple rituals.

Officials urge everyone to double-check before paying for any temple services online—SJTA reminds us that real darshan at Jagannath Temple is always free.